Brewers set franchise marks, but lack of power remains their main shortcoming

Since 2017 the Milwaukee Brewers have been a model of regular-season consistency, spending all but two games of the past decade in playoff position and remaining one of five franchises still seeking a first World Series title. According to team records, Milwaukee logged a franchise-record 103 victories this season, captured the NL Central for a fourth straight year and led all of baseball with a plus-214 run differential — a new franchise high by 50 runs that surpassed the 1982 AL club’s mark.

Offensively, the club continued to produce at a high level. According to season statistics, the Brewers ranked second in runs scored with 832, up from 806 the year prior when they ranked third. The team led the majors in batting average (.258), walk rate (10.6%) and on-base percentage (.341), all improvements on already strong figures from a year ago.

Still, power remained an identified weakness. According to the same statistics, Milwaukee scored just 32.1% of its runs via the long ball this season — the lowest rate in the majors — down slightly from a 33% home-run run-share in 2025. No team posted a lower home-run rate overall (2.4%). The lack of slugging has been a recurring topic around the club, even as other offensive and plate-discipline measures rank among baseball’s best.

Pitching was a complementary strength. Despite fielding baseball’s youngest pitching staff, the Brewers finished second in team ERA, contributing to the franchise-best run differential. That balance powered a regular season that again set up high expectations in October, including a National League Division Series matchup against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers remain the primary obstacle in Milwaukee’s pursuit of a title; Los Angeles swept the Brewers in last season’s NL Championship Series in four games. Second baseman Brice Turang noted the team’s growth and clubhouse development this year, saying, “It’s really fun to watch these guys grow and develop over just the year. And how much better of a team we’ve been.” Manager Pat Murphy also addressed the home-run narrative, lamenting media focus on slugging before adding after a multi-homer game, “Narrative finished!”