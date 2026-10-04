Real Madrid, Arsenal and Bayern chase Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all tracking Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz, according to Corriere dello Sport. Juventus have reportedly demanded at least €100 million for the 21-year-old for a year, with Real Madrid reigniting interest ahead of a potential summer move.

Corriere adds that Madrid would look to pit Yildiz and Vinícius Júnior against each other, while Arsenal view the Turkiye international as a solution to their lack of options on the left. Bayern have been observing the forward since his departure from their scouting radar.

AC Milan are preparing another attempt to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick after failing in the summer, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Madrid boss Jose Mourinho had initially refused to let the 20-year-old leave, but Endrick has made only one substitute appearance this season, a four-minute outing; Milan face competition from Roma, and Aston Villa were also unsuccessful last summer.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to loan left-back Alejandro Balde in January, with Manchester United among the clubs showing interest, according to TEAMtalk. Balde has fallen down the pecking order under Hansi Flick and has made a single appearance this season, a 12-minute cameo in a 7-2 win over Racing Santander, and Barcelona could consider recruiting a new left-back in 2027.

La Gazzetta dello Sport links Liverpool centre-back Giovanni Leoni with Juventus, saying Juve have shifted focus away from Riccardo Calafiori and Marco Palestra and have already enquired about a loan for the 19-year-old; Liverpool have not opened the door to his departure. Fabrizio Romano reports Barcelona remain interested in FC Twente centre-back Ruud Nijstad, having made contact in August only to be told Twente wanted him as a key player, and more clubs have begun scouting the 18-year-old.

Spanish paper AS names Real Madrid among clubs that could move for Manchester United attacker JJ Gabriel, with Bayern and Barcelona also cited as rivals; Manchester United have warned they will take legal action against any club that negotiates with the 15-year-old, AS reports. Additional widespread rumors include interest in 15-year-old Justin Ejodamen from Arsenal, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus (TEAMtalk); Tottenham having no intention of selling Micky van de Ven amid Liverpool interest (Football Insider); checks on Igor Matanovic by Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea (Caught Offside); Newcastle being open to letting Joe Willock leave in January and Leeds not planning to sell Dan James while he could seek a move (both Football Insider); and Roma planning a contract extension for Mario Hermoso (Nicolo).