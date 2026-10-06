Rays’ Clubhouse Tomahawk headlines new concessions for 2026 MLB postseason

Major League Baseball’s postseason has brought out elevated concession menus across stadiums, building on regular-season creations such as the Texas Rangers’ Rally Sombrero and the New York Yankees’ Chicken Bucket, according to Major League Baseball.

The standout offering is the Tampa Bay Rays’ Clubhouse Tomahawk, an 18-ounce Wagyu bone-in ribeye developed for Rays designated hitter Yandy Díaz. The steak can be served sliced or bone-in, and Díaz was filmed taking a bite of the cut in the clubhouse on Sept. 11 when Tampa Bay clinched a playoff berth, according to Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles Dodgers concessions for the postseason include the Colossal Burger, a Churro Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich, a Wing Sampler and Orange Chicken Fries, according to Major League Baseball.

The Atlanta Braves unveiled three postseason items titled the Long Ball, the Smokehouse Feast and the Jalapeño Slugger, while the Chicago White Sox went with offerings called the Mega Machete and the Double Dutch Celly Sunday, according to Major League Baseball. The White Sox also introduced the Muneshot Sushi Push-Pop, a nod to first baseman Munetaka Murakami that pairs lobster claw meat, caviar, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo with a push-pop on the side, and a Spiked Pumpkin Spiced Latte.

The Cleveland Guardians are offering a Bacon Jalapeño Footlong Dog for the playoffs. The Milwaukee Brewers added a Dino Rib, more than 1.5 pounds of smoked beef rib served with barbecue sauce, pickles and pickled red onions, according to Major League Baseball.

San Diego Padres postseason concessions include a Tuna Poke Crunchy Taco and a Surf and Turf Sandwich, completing a list of new items teams have prepared specifically for the 2026 postseason, according to Major League Baseball.