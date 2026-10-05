Inside LeBron James’ first Philadelphia 76ers training camp

The Philadelphia 76ers entered training camp as one of the NBA’s most intriguing new-look teams after a busy offseason that included signing Dean Wade to a four-year, $39 million contract and Anfernee Simons to a two-year, $12.3 million deal, trading for five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown and adding LeBron James on a veteran’s minimum, according to ESPN. The Sixers open the preseason Monday against the defending-champion New York Knicks.

Hours before media day on Sept. 28, the club’s four principal stars convened on the practice floor for a workout meant to show how they can operate together, a source told ESPN. The session emphasized two-man actions and movement to exploit defensive attention, with a focus on passing out of the post and finding open shooters in the corner.

Those players bring a combined 36 All-Star appearances, and there were reminders of prior connections during the first week: Brown joined James and Tyrese Maxey for summer workouts in Los Angeles, and James paired with Joel Embiid on Team USA in 2024, according to ESPN. Second-year guard VJ Edgecombe, who did not participate in that early session, started a group text this summer to include James and the new core; when asked on media day about Edgecombe, James’s first reaction was, according to ESPN, “A star.”

On Sept. 29, new coach Nick Nurse convened a 30-minute meeting in a conference room above the court to outline expectations and establish a framework for the season. Nurse, who guided the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 championship, introduced the team’s stated “pillars” and went over specific plans for offense and defense, according to ESPN.

The early sessions reflected an emphasis on chemistry and sacrifice as the Sixers integrate multiple high-usage players. Players and staff worked on rhythm, cadence and shared responsibilities, with the goal of translating the practice concepts into game plans for the regular season, according to ESPN.