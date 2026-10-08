Early Premier League impressions across all 20 teams

The Premier League returns this weekend with attention focused on crisis‑torn Manchester City as they travel to Liverpool, according to the report. City have been found guilty of 114 of 115 financial charges and are appealing the verdict; the report says the ruling leaves a large cloud over the club and has created a strange vacuum for the season, with opposing fans calling them “cheats” at every away game.

On the field, Enzo Maresca’s side is 100 percent so far but not wholly convincing, according to the report. New signings Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernández and Iliman Ndiaye have made strong starts. The team eked out a 1-0 win in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford — a victory the report notes came via a goal that should not have stood — and produced a tidy tactical display when reduced to 10 men. The report also notes uncertainty about how recent developments will affect players, and mentions reports that Erling Haaland felt fatigued during the international break.

Arsenal began the campaign looking almost invincible before an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Brighton exposed vulnerability, the report says. That match came after Arsenal’s fourth away game in 10 days, a mitigating factor the report highlights, but manager Mikel Arteta also suggested complacency played a part. The loss dropped the defending champions off the top of the table; Leeds United at home is identified as their next test.

Liverpool remain a work in progress under new coach Andoni Iraola, with two wins and three draws, according to the report. The team is adapting to Iraola’s intense high-press approach and is beginning to click; club‑record striker Alexander Isak has already scored four goals. The report indicates Liverpool do not yet look like title favourites and notes Iraola has used Ronald Araújo, on loan from Barcelona, to address the right‑back issue while Milos Kerkez still appears shaky.

The report cautions that it is too early to draw firm conclusions. It recalls last season’s twists — Liverpool began with a 100 percent record and finished fifth; Tottenham were third in September and later fought to avoid relegation; Aston Villa spent time in the drop zone before finishing in the top four — and frames current observations as first impressions rather than final judgments.