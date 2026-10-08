ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup 2026/27: fixtures, results and broadcast info

The ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup 2026/27 kicks off Oct. 7 with 14 teams from eight countries taking part, the tournament announcing an expanded group stage for the new campaign. The field grows by two teams from previous editions, and Thai League 1 champions Buriram United enter having won the two editions since the competition returned following a 20-year hiatus, according to tournament organizers.

The 14 clubs are split into two groups, with each side playing six home-and-away matches in the group stage. Only the top two teams from each group advance to the knockout round, and the semifinals and final will be contested over two legs, the competition format states.

Group A is headlined by Buriram United and features compatriots Ratchaburi, who make their first appearance. The group also includes Malaysia’s Kuching City, Vietnam’s Công An Hồ Chí Minh City and the Philippines’ Manila Digger, who reached the group stage with a 9-2 aggregate victory over Kasuka of Brunei Darussalam in the qualifying playoffs. Singapore Premier League side BG Tampines Rovers and Borneo — the lone returning Indonesia Super League representative from 2024-25 — complete Group A.

Group B looks competitive on paper with Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim, who have won the last 12 Malaysia Super League titles, joined by Singapore’s Lion City Sailors, Vietnam’s Công An Hà Nội, Indonesia’s Persib Bandung and Thai side Port in the section. Cambodia’s PKR Svay Rieng and Myanmar’s Shan United, who progressed past Laotian hopefuls Ezra on penalties in qualifying, round out Group B.

Matchday 1 produced several draws: Oct. 7 results included Buriram United 0-0 Borneo, Kuching City 2-2 BG Tampines Rovers and Ratchaburi 1-1 Công An Hồ Chí Minh City. Oct. 8 fixtures featured Johor Darul Ta’zim vs. PKR Svay Rieng, Lion City Sailors vs. Công An Hà Nội and Port vs. Persib Bandung. Matchday 2 is set for Nov. 18-19 and includes Buriram vs. Công An Hồ Chí Minh City and Persib vs. Shan United among other ties. All ASEAN Club Championship matches are available on the ASEAN United FC YouTube channel, with broadcast partners listed by country including TRUE VISIONS in Thailand, MEDIACORP in Singapore and FPT Play in Vietnam, and social streams via @ASEANUTDFC for other territories.