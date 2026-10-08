Cowboys host Buccaneers on Thursday: matchup notes and injury update

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 5 at 2-2 after a 34-30 road win in Houston, led by Dak Prescott, who is completing 70% of his throws — the fourth-highest rate in the league — according to the report. Dallas averages 30.5 points per game, with CeeDee Lamb coming off a career-high 17 receptions on 21 targets in the win, and George Pickens providing perimeter big-play ability.

Defensively, the Cowboys are under new coordinator Christian Parker and have yet to settle into a clear identity, allowing 28.0 points and 389.5 yards per game, both figures that rank in the bottom five of the league, according to the report. Opposing teams have also found success on the ground against Dallas, as the Cowboys have surrendered 150.3 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-4 and will be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb). Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels made his first pro start in Week 4 against Green Bay, with game plans emphasizing quick-game concepts, screens and defined reads. Daniels added an element as a dual-threat, rushing eight times for 55 yards in that start, according to the report.

Tampa Bay plans to control tempo with Bucky Irving and the ground game against a Dallas defense that has struggled to limit rushing production, according to the report. The Buccaneers have allowed just 78.5 rushing yards per game, and the passing attack will look to generate more vertical throws for Daniels while the defense under Todd Bowles aims to deploy more zone coverage to limit explosive plays over the top.

Usage patterns from recent weeks include consistent target volume for Lamb, who has seen at least eight targets in each game, and increased work for Irving, who has rushed for at least 61 yards in two of his last three games and logged at least 15 carries in all three, according to the report. The matchup pairs a high-scoring Dallas offense with a Buccaneers unit adjusting to a rookie quarterback and a significant injury at the position.