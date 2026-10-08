Eagles offense faces uncertainty after Johnson retirement, Jurgens trade

PHILADELPHIA — All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson abruptly retired, and a day later the Eagles traded interior lineman Cam Jurgens, leaving Philadelphia’s offense depleted and dealing with multiple injuries entering Sunday’s London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9:30 a.m. EST, NFL Network), according to ESPN.

Johnson’s departure ended a 13-plus year run in which he anchored two Super Bowl teams and helped pave the way for Saquon Barkley’s 2024 campaign. The Jurgens deal sent him and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for a 2027 fifth-rounder and a 2028 second-round selection, further reducing the unit’s experience and depth.

With left guard Landon Dickerson on injured reserve with a knee issue and recent hamstring injuries to Barkley and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles will turn to a makeshift offensive line. Rookie Markel Bell is slated to start at right tackle for Johnson, Willie Lampkin is expected to replace Jurgens at left guard, and the group will include left tackle Jordan Mailata, right guard Tyler Steen and center Drew Kendall.

Front-office rationale for the Jurgens trade was highlighted in the report: Philadelphia obtained significant draft value, freed up cap space and moved on from a player who struggled to regain form after back surgery in 2024. The organization has a track record of maintaining competitiveness and accumulating future picks for talent-heavy drafts in 2027 and 2028.

The offensive line has been central to the Eagles’ extended success dating back to the Andy Reid era, and its instability complicates evaluation of quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Following a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged the offense still had not found its identity, and the team now faces the immediate task of replacing two starters while adjusting to life without revered offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Dickerson recently said he is feeling much better health-wise, but the short-term outlook for the unit remains uncertain.