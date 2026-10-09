McTominay contract talks stall as Real Madrid contacts reps; Chelsea monitoring De Jong

Contract negotiations between Scott McTominay and Napoli have stalled, and Real Madrid have reportedly contacted the Scotland midfielder’s representatives, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The report says Premier League clubs could also pursue McTominay if an agreement with Napoli cannot be reached.

Napoli may seek to prevent a January exit, however, keeping McTominay at the club for the remainder of the season while allowing more time to negotiate an extension. That approach would likely push any transfer activity to next summer, the report adds.

Chelsea are monitoring Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong ahead of the January window, Spanish outlet Sport reports. Barcelona will evaluate De Jong’s playing time as he returns from a knee injury, and increased midfield competition could limit his opportunities. Sport adds Chelsea remain attentive after sanctioning Enzo Fernández’s move to Manchester City, while Barcelona have not ruled out any scenario; De Jong is said to be determined to stay and reclaim a leading role under Hansi Flick.

Several other clubs are linked with defensive and attacking targets. Bayern Munich are reported by German journalist Christian Falk to be watching Brighton centre back Luka Vušković, who impressed on loan at Hamburg last season; Bayern would first need to offload Kim Min‑Jae or Hiroki Ito to make space and funds for another defender. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Real Madrid forward Endrick would be open to a January loan to AC Milan, with AS Roma and Aston Villa also named as interested parties, though any move would require Madrid’s approval.

Sky Germany reports Bayern have held preliminary talks to extend Michael Olise’s contract, which runs until 2029, with improved terms that could make him the club’s highest‑paid player; a move to Real Madrid is still possible if concrete interest materializes. Other reported links include Newcastle to Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara (Webaslan), Juventus exploring alternatives to Nick Woltemade such as Florian Balogun and Antonio Raimondo (La Gazzetta dello Sport), and scouting or contract stories involving Bayer Leverkusen, Leeds, Manchester United and Hull City (Sky Germany, TEAMtalk, The Guardian).