Boxing News: There Will Be A Fury Versus Wilder Part Three

The Tyson Fury versus Deonte Wilder saga will continue after Fury won the latest bout a week ago. Deonte Wilder chose to exercise the rematch clause in his contract, essentially guaranteeing the fight. When it will be held is not exactly known, but it will likely be at the end of the year.

Deontay Wilder hit the canvas twice in 20 seconds in the third round 💥 Then Tyson Fury stared deep into his soul after the bell went 😳 #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/uSz2vRmPie — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 27, 2020

Tyson Fury handled Deonte Wilder pretty easily in the latest fight, knocking him to the canvas several times. In fact, at most points during the fight, Wilder looked dazed and completely out of it. Fury had the advantage from the moment he stepped in the ring.

The controversy comes mostly on Wilder’s side. He claimed that the 40-plus pound costume that he wore into the fight had an adverse effect on his legs that made him unstable during the fight. I would argue that it was the multiple haymakers he took to the head that lost him the fight, but who’s counting.

Regardless, I am sure boxing fans are ready to see these heavyweight titans go at it again. Fury now holds a record of 30-0-1 while Wilder is 42-1-1.