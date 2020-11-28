Boxing News: Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr Square Off in Old Timers Brawl

Back in July of this year, it was announced that Mike Tyson had signed a contract to face former World Champion Roy Jones Jr in an 8-round boxing exhibition match. Initially set to take place September 12th at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California, it was pushed to November 28th to increase revenue for the bout.

The fight did go on as scheduled this past weekend with raving reviews from boxing fans. The fight was declared a draw, but the 54-year-old Tyson put on a show for the entire country. Jones also fought well but stuck much more to his points fighter-style that he adopted throughout his career. Tyson, on the other hand, went full brawler mode.

Although Tyson and Jones Jr were the main event of the evening, there were a few other takeaways from the night as well. Snoop Dogg provided excellent play-by-play during the card and had boxing fans raving on social media. YouTube star Logan Paul also shocked the world by knocking out for NBA player Nate Robinson. Robinson only lasted until the second round.

The real news came after the boxing match though, as fans and critics started to discuss the draw that the judges came up with. Many felt as though Tyson had won in what amounts to an exhibition match, simply for the fight that he put up. Tyson also later revealed that he had smoked weed before the fight as well as immediately following the bout. Iron Mike is still a legend.