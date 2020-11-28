NFL News: Ravens COVID Testing Updates, Broncos Quarterback Debacle, Will Fuller’s Suspension, and More!

A wild couple of weeks in the NFL has resulted in a flurry of positive COVID tests that are pushing games back further and further. The lastest team to be hit is the Ravens, who have 19 players on the COVID restrictions list as the league struggles with what to do. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

The Denver Broncos had to play a game this weekend without any of their 4 rostered quarterbacks after a COVID-19 close contact situation. As a result, they got blown out by the Saints. To help recover for their next game, Denver has signed former Chiefs’ QB Kyle Shurmur, who will also need to pass COVID protocols.

Houston Texans’ wide receiver Will Fuller was just handed a 6-game suspension for a positive PED test. Fuller alleges that a physician prescribed him a drug for an injury that he believed to be within the league’s drug policy, but it was not. Fuller, a pending free agent, would have to miss the first game of next season with just 5 games left. A huge hit for a guy that was going to be one of the bigger names on the market.

The Baltimore Ravens are the latest team to get hit VERY hard by COVID-19 testing. With 19 players currently on the restricted list as a result, their Thanksgiving game against the Steelers was pushed back to this week. It was originally pushed to Sunday, but now it could be as late as Thursday.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without franchise quarterback Joe Burrow for the remainder of the year. Burrow was carted off the field with a knee injury last week, and it was announced that he tore his ACL as well as his MCL and additional ligament damage. A significant blow for the rookie.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host their week 13 and 14 home games at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The news comes after the county they play in announced that they will not allow professional sports to meet as a result of their rising COVID-19 rates.

Social News

Colts’ punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced this week that he would be undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his leg. Indianapolis does not expect him to be back and ready to go any time soon.

Bears fans…we’re sorry about this one. But congrats on making history!

The Bears are the second team in NFL history to lose 5 in a row immediately after winning at least 5 of their first 6 games. (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/kM0TNlYcIL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2020

And finally, our favorite NFL lineman clip of all time will almost certainly put a smile on your face.

Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry ripped the bell off the wall after his final cancer treatment in 2017. Yesterday, he made his first career NFL start. What a journey 👏 (via @DavidQberry) pic.twitter.com/Aj254Ulftz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2020