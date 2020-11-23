MLB News: Theo Epstein Leaves Cubs, Angels Hire New GM, Robinson Cano’s Season Suspension, and More!

It’s the offseason over in the MLB, meaning it’s time for hot stove talk and a whole lot of roster shifting. Unfortunately, this season also consists of a lot of guys getting cut and losing their Major League jobs. let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The New York Mets will be without infielder Robinson Cano for the 2021 season after the veteran tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug. This is Cano’s second time that he has tested positive, meaning he get s a full 162-game suspension. He reportedly had Stanozolol in his system and as a result will forfeit his entire $24 million salary for 2021, which will not be available to the Mets.

The Pirates are one of the teams making some surprising moves within their roster design. This past week, they designated a number of players for assignment, including pitcher Trevor Williams. Williams posted a 6.18 ERA in 2020 but was thought to be a part of Pittsburgh’s long-term plan for the future.

The Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman was announced as the Executive of the Year for 2020 following a World Series win. The White Sox’s Rick Hahn came in second while the Rays’ Erik Neander finished in third. The award is given by MLB annually and voted on by each club.

The Angels have hired a new General Manager in Perry Minasian. He immediately hired on three former colleagues from the Braves. Alex Tamin will become the assistant GM while Dominic Chiti becomes a special assistant. Rick Williams was hired on as a scout for Anaheim.

The Dodgers are the latest team to cut ties with one of their minor league affiliates. The Ogden Raptors will no longer be a part of the organization as MLB moves towards massive and sweeping changes at the minor league level.

The San Diego Padres had a roller coaster of an announcement with Mike Clevinger this week. While they did sign him to a 2-year deal, they also announced that he will need to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a damaged elbow. This is the same injury that took him out of the 2020 postseason, and he will now miss the entire 2021 season as a result of the surgery.

Social News

MLB announced this week that the Field of Dreams game is back on for 2021. After being suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the league ade an effort to get it back on the table after building an entire field for it.

See you next season, Iowa. The Field of Dreams is scheduled for 2021. pic.twitter.com/CpCcsuy5Iy — MLB (@MLB) November 23, 2020

Cody Bellinger is already making a cameo in a video game which is strange enough on its own. But now, he is challenging NFL running back Dalvin Cook to an axe-throwing contest as part of a promotion for the game.

.@cody_bellinger challenges @dalvincook to an axe-throwing challenge The Dodgers star is already on #AssassinsCreedValhalla and wants to help the Vikings RB get on, too 🎮 (@assassinscreed) pic.twitter.com/9Nzs9hrKdM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2020

And finally, we found that Kershaw just can’t lose in 2020. A horse named after the 2020 World Series champion Clayton Kershaw took home a victory at the Del Mar racetrack this past weekend.

Kershaw… just mowed them down. 🏇💨 pic.twitter.com/RFMMBAkQF7 — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) November 21, 2020