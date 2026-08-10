Injured players who could shift MLB playoff races down the stretch

Two constants tend to define MLB trade deadlines: a late flurry of deals and reminders from front offices that their biggest additions may come from players returning from the injured list. According to ESPN, the standings make that reality particularly relevant in 2026 — 23 teams entered August within four games of a playoff spot — and the final day of this year’s deadline produced 42 trades involving 118 players.

Boston’s Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet top the list of potential internal game‑changers. Anthony began a swing progression just before the end of July and is now hitting off a pitching machine, a development that opens the possibility of a rehab assignment after a May 4 partially torn tendon in his right wrist. Crochet, sidelined with shoulder inflammation since late April, has resumed throwing and was playing catch from roughly 60 feet; the left‑hander still has several steps to clear but could return this season in some capacity. The Red Sox have won 32 of 39 games since June 25 without those two regular contributors.

Baltimore hopes late returns will shore up its bullpen. Felix Bautista, who has not pitched since July 2025 and underwent shoulder surgery the following month, has been throwing to hitters in live batting practice. Ryan Helsley, sidelined by elbow inflammation since late June, has likewise resumed throwing but faces more hurdles before returning. The Orioles traded Adley Rutschman last week and sit two games out of a playoff position; catcher Samuel Basallo and infielder Blaze Alexander are also expected back for the stretch run.

Bautista was described in the source as one of the game’s most devastating relievers prior to his injury, and Helsley agreed to a two‑year, $28 million deal in the offseason with the understanding he might temporarily handle late innings. In Seattle, Matt Brash is expected to resume mound work soon, followed by a rehab assignment, with the aim of returning to the Mariners’ bullpen before the end of August after a lat injury that briefly returned following an earlier comeback attempt.

Teams that added few players externally will point to returns like these as season‑defining. According to ESPN, some internal comebacks could prove as impactful as any blockbuster trade when the postseason picture tightens.