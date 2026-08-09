Jets’ No. 2 pick David Bailey brings speed, energy to pass rush

David Bailey’s quick first step and short-area speed have already become defining traits for the New York Jets’ second overall pick. Bailey posted a 10-yard split of 1.62 seconds at the NFL scouting combine and a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, measurements the team cited as major factors in selecting him No. 2 overall.

Left tackle Olu Fashanu, who blocks Bailey in practice, praised the rookie’s burst and efficiency. “He has a really quick get-off,” Fashanu said. “He has no wasted movement with his first step, so he’s really closing ground quickly. I think that’s what makes him different.” In 1.62 seconds, Bailey can cover roughly 10 yards and be in position to make a sack, the kind of suddenness that separates elite rushers from pedestrian ones.

Bailey’s path to the league combined academic discipline and a rapid football ascent. He graduated from Stanford in three years with a degree in science, technology and society, then transferred to Texas Tech and focused on football, producing a season with 14.5 sacks and 72 quarterback pressures. Bailey turns 23 on Aug. 28.

He has modeled parts of his game after Von Miller, who entered the league as a No. 2 overall pick and posted the same listed height, weight and 10-yard split. Miller won Defensive Rookie of the Year and ranks ninth on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 138.5. Bailey has acknowledged the comparison but said he does not let expectations overwhelm him. “I wouldn’t say I feel pressure,” he said. “You’re the No. 2 pick and there are high expectations … I try not to let that get to me.”

Bailey also emphasized energy as part of his role. “Obviously, they selected me for my pass rush ability,” he said, “but also, man, I want to bring a lot of energy to the team. Being a younger guy, I feel like it’s my responsibility to bring a lot of juice.” Despite not appearing on the NFLPA’s 2026 rising stars list, Bailey’s combination of burst, production and demeanor — a native of Orange, California, and Mater Dei High School alum described as relaxed — has the Jets counting on an immediate impact.

Recent history suggests many top-10 edge rushers make early contributions: of 14 edge prospects taken in the top 10 from 2016-25, four won Defensive Rookie of the Year and nine recorded at least seven sacks as rookies. New York is banking on Bailey joining that group as he accelerates into his first NFL season.