What Quinnen Williams can bring to Cowboys’ defense

Quinnen Williams joined the Dallas Cowboys in a November trade from the New York Jets and appeared in seven games for his new team. He produced 20 tackles, 33 quarterback pressures, 1.5 sacks, a pass breakup and two tackles for loss in that span, and earned a fourth straight Pro Bowl nod. Williams acknowledged he fell short of his own pass-rushing standards and said he wants to improve for the team’s benefit.

Entering his first full season with Dallas, Williams is taking part in his first Cowboys training camp as the club adapts to a new scheme. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said he and Williams had extensive conversations about the importance of winning and defensive philosophy after last season, and described Williams as a quiet leader whose practice habits and maturity stand out.

At 28, Williams is at a point where his physical tools and game knowledge converge. Dallas has a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, marking Williams’ third different scheme in less than a year, yet Williams told reporters he believes his skill set fits any defense. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys want Williams, who is under contract through 2027, ‘for the long haul.’ Jones added that preliminary contract discussions have taken place but nothing is close to completion.

Williams has reiterated that his primary focus is winning rather than a new deal and that he hopes to remain in Dallas long term. Defensive line coach Marcus Dixon brings experience coaching Aaron Donald with the Rams, and Parker has worked around tackles such as Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, background the staff expects to inform how Williams is used.

Teammate Kenny Clark called Williams a ‘complete defensive tackle,’ praising his work ethic, smarts, physicality and desire to keep improving. Schottenheimer suggested Williams’ presence forces opponents to account for him on every play, saying trying to single-team Williams would present a long day for a guard. Williams is also a member of Schottenheimer’s leadership council as his influence on the field and in the locker room has increased.