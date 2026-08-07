Tyrese Haliburton, Jade Jones host wedding celebration with 50 Cent performing

A week and a half after completing a courthouse marriage, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and his wife, Jade Jones, held their official wedding celebration Saturday, according to the report. The couple, together for seven years, became engaged in July 2025 at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum.

Jones was a cheerleader at Iowa State while Haliburton starred for the Cyclones basketball program. The event drew guests beyond teammates and family, including rapper 50 Cent, whom Haliburton first met at a Pacers game three years ago, according to the report. Other attendees included Pascal Siakam and Pacers legend Reggie Miller.

50 Cent performed live at the reception, and Haliburton and Jones danced along to the song “I Get Money,” which features the lyric “I run New York,” according to the report. The appearance was among several high-profile moments during the celebration.

The couple also attended an Indiana Fever home game against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night, according to the report. Haliburton missed the 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Haliburton averaged 18.6 points and 9.2 assists during the 2024-25 season, according to the report.