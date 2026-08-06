Mavericks offer ‘bounty’ package for Cooper Flagg 1-of-1 rookie card

The Dallas Mavericks announced a proposed “bounty” for the fan who unpacks Cooper Flagg’s 1-of-1 Topps debut patch autograph card after the card officially hit packs Thursday. The franchise outlined a package of experiences and memorabilia that mirrors the scale of a blockbuster NBA trade.

The offer includes two Mavericks premium lower-level season tickets for the next 32 years, a signed, game-worn Flagg rookie jersey and a postgame photo with Flagg. The package also covers a road-trip experience to see the Mavericks at the Boston Celtics with round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations and game tickets paid, according to the team.

Additional items in the proposed deal include a private photo shoot with Flagg’s Rookie of the Year trophy and the Larry O’Brien Trophy, a VIP tour of Dallas’ practice facility with a team meet-and-greet, and a private basketball experience for up to 10 guests at the American Airlines Center. Team materials note the trade is subject to a definitive written agreement and that “this is a proposed trade.”

Flagg signed the card at the third annual Fanatics Fest last month. Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan called it the most anticipated basketball card “in a long, long time,” according to ESPN. Flagg told attendees he was “a little nervous” before signing and said, “I want to do my best,” recommending whoever gets the card should hold on to it because “it will gain value as I go through my career.”

Valuation context for the card was provided by Geoff Wilson, founder of Sports Cards Investor, who said the Flagg card “could fetch millions” and suggested it might exceed $1.5 million. The comparison point is Paul Skenes’ 1-of-1 rookie debut patch autograph card, which sold for a record $1.11 million last year after its recipient declined a proposed trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flagg averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season and became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game; his rookie card could soon add an off-court record to his name.