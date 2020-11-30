NBA News: All of the Latest Signings and Extensions Around the League!

The free agency period officially opened up in November for the NBA, and it brought a flurry of moves and extensions for players. While we will not hit ALL of them here, we compiled some of the biggest moves from around the league in one spot. Let’s jump into it!

Free-Agent Signings/Extensions

The Miami Heat will officially have big-man Udonis Haslem back in uniform for his 18th season, per the team. Haslem is the only player in the organization remaining from the three-championship team, though he has not played much over the last few years.

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving Forward Brandon Ingram a five-year extension worth $158 million, the maximum extension allowed. The deal will keep Ingram and the young group together long-term, something New Orleans has stressed in the very short offseason.

Hassan Whiteside has agreed on a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. The center returns to the team that drafted him back in 2010, and he returns after leading the league in blocks last season playing with Portland.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is heading to the Atlanta Hawks. The Sacramento Kings could not match the four-year offer sheet worth $72 million for the restricted free agent, so he will head to Atlanta as a result.

The Detroit Pistons are in agreement with Wayne Ellington on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million. The 13-year veteran has shot over 37 percent from 3-point range in his career, something the Pistons are in desperate need of.

The Miami Heat are keeping Bam Adebayo around for the long-term, giving him the five-year max extension. The deal is worth up to $195 million.

Marc Gasol is returning home to the team that took him in the second round of the 2007 draft. Gasol signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last week worth over $5 million, all guaranteed.

DeMarcus Cousins is making his return on a one-year veterans minimum deal with the Houston Rockets. Cousins is coming off of multiple injuries that have pretty much sidelined him completely over the last couple of years, including a torn ACL with the Lakers in August of 2019.

Markieff Morris is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers after rumors swirled that he might move over to the Clippers. His return comes as Los Angeles also steals away Montrezl Harrell on a contract to play for the Lakers.

Trades and Other Big Moves

The Los Angeles Lakers kept up their big offseason by trading Javale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers to make room for Marc Gasol. Los Angeles received Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKenzie in the trade as well.

The deal that is sending Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks has been expanded to include Oklahoma City now. Steven Adams will be moving to New Orleans in the four-team trade that will send future first-round and second-round picks back to the Thunder. The Denver Nuggets will receive the draft rights to RJ Hampton as part of the deal.

The 76ers are sending Al Horford and a 2025 first-round pick, the 34th overall pick in the 2020 draft, and the rights to Serbian guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder for veteran guard Danny Green.

The Portland Trailblazers are acquiring Robert Covington from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Trevor Ariza. Portland will send 2 first-round picks in exchange for Covington, and Houston has already flipped Ariza in a new deal.

The Phoenix Suns have acquired Chris Paul in a deal with the OKC Thunder as they continue to tear down their team. Phoenix sentKelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, and Jalen Lecque as part of the deal.

The Los Angeles Lakers made a splash by trading Danny Green and a 2020 first-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Dennis Schroeder. The deal virtually replaces Rajon Rondo for the bench and as the second squad ball guy.