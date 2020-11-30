NFL Mock Draft for 2021 Has Several Teams Getting New Quarterbacks

The 2020 NFL season has already brought its fair share of struggles and difficulties. But the underperformance of quarterbacks has reached a point for some teams where they will need to start looking ahead to the future. With that, we dove into The Athletic’s 2021 mock NFL draft preview of teams looking to replace their current signal-callers.

1. New York Jets: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

It’s probably time for the Jets to move on from Sam Darnold. Assuming New York can find a way to go 0-11 and lock down the top pick, Trevor Lawrence will be right there for the taking. If they do get the top pick, it would be incredibly difficult for the Jets to NOT take him there.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Jacksonville is almost always in search of their next franchise quarterback…or their first franchise quarterback for that matter. Gardner Minshew is not the answer long-term, and Wilson has snuck his way into the conversation as one of the top college quarterbacks available. An accurate passer is exactly the sort of stability that Jacksonville needs right now.

6. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Teddy Bridgewater is as tough as they come, but the likelihood of him staying healthy in Carolina is not high. Taking Fields out of Ohio State is an exciting option, with the ability to hand the keys over to him after playing under Teddy Two-Gloves.

8. Washington Football Team: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Trey Lance has thrown 46 touchdowns and turned the ball over just 3 times despite having just 17 starts under his belt. That sort of limited success could help Washington find some stability at a position that has historically been turnover-heavy for them.

31. New Orleans Saints: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Picking an Alabama quarterback is always a tough thing to do given the talent that they are constantly surrounded with at the collegiate level. But, the Saints do have to start thinking about replacing Drew Brees sooner rather than later. Taysom Hill could be a solution, but who knows at this point. Jones’ time with the Crimson Tide could make him an easy plug into Sean Payton’s offense, although not necessarily an exciting one.

What do you think? Will these teams look to start replacing their current quarterbacks, or will they try to ride it out with the guys they have? Lets us know in the comments below!