NBA News: Lakers Sign LeBron James to Extension, Give Anthony Davis Maximum Contract

The Lakers team that ran through the 2020 NBA Finals en route to their 17th franchise championship was easily one of the best we’ve ever seen. Unfortunately for most teams in the league, they might have added even more talent to their roster for the foreseeable future.

When the NBA free agency period opened up, the Lakers added a ton of talent to shore up their starting lineup and bench. They already got Dennis Schroeder and Montrezl Harrell, and then they added guys like Wesley Matthews and Marc Gasol to really make them dangerous.

This week, they’re making sure that they’re here to dominate the NBA for years to come. The Lakers signed LeBron James to a new extension that covers the next two seasons in Los Angeles. The extension is worth $85 million and runs through the 2022-23 season. That could potentially set up James to retire as Laker, but who knows how long he will end up playing at this point.

The Lakers have signed LeBron James to a two-year, $85 million contract through the 2022-23 season and signed Anthony Davis to a five-year, $190 million contract through the 2024-25 season. The Lakers are going to be championship favorites for at least the next three seasons. pic.twitter.com/jEjc1hQ6Nt — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 3, 2020

The Lakers then followed up by breaking the hearts of teams all over the NBA. They inked Anthony Davis to a five-year $190 maximum contract that keeps him in Los Angeles through the 2024-25 season. This comes just a few weeks after AD turned down the player option remaining on his contract for this year.

Look out league, the Lakers are here to stay.

