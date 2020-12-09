MLB News: Lance Lynn Traded to Sox, Mets Close in on New Catcher, and More Hot Stove News!

The MLB hot stove is officially kicking off with trades and free-agent signing rumors flying around the Winter Meetings. The Chicago White Sox already look like a completely different team while the Mets are looking to take advantage of some new money. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The White Sox landed Lance Lynn in a trade with the Rangers that is sure to benefit both sides greatly. Chicago becomes a much better rotation with him Lynn in, while the Rangers get plenty of depth at the prospect level. The Rangers landed six years of a rotation replacement in righty Dane Dunning, as well as 2019 sixth-rounder Avery Weems.

The Mets are reportedly closing in on a deal to land free-agent catcher James McCann. Under new owner Steve Cohen, the Mets are looking to revamp a lineup that already saw Robinson Cano receive a full-season ban for PED use. Signing McCann toa 4-year deal as has been reported would be the first step to getting their team back on track.

The Phillies will need to keep searching around MLB for a General Manager as another candidate has dropped out of the running. Dodgers senior VP of Baseball Operations Josh Byrnes has decided that he will not continue the interview process with the team and that he will stay with his team.

Veteran pitcher Cole Hamels has reportedly received a lot of interest from teams around the league. Hamels spent last season with the Braves, but he only made one appearance before an injury shut him down. Hamels will be 37-years-old this December.

Teams are also showing interest in another veteran pitcher in Felix Hernandez. The right-handed pitcher opted to sit out the 2020 season after the pandemic slowed things down. He has made it pretty clear that he is likely to pitch during the 2021 season.

There are several teams showing interest in free-agent outfielder Kyle Schwarber. The Angels, Blue Jays, and Yankees have all reportedly checked in on the outfielder that was non-tendered by the Cubs this month.

Social News

The Kansan City Royals appear to be adding some offensive weapons as they sign Carlos Santana to a two-year deal worth $17 million. The Royals were reported to be in heavy on a first baseman in the market.

First baseman Carlos Santana and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a two-year, $17 million deal, sources confirm to ESPN. Royals had been heavy in the first base market and get a veteran with power and on-base skills. @JonHeyman was first on the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2020

In case you forgot, Mookie Betts is a freak athlete and none of us are worthy of his ridiculous talents.

Good afternoon.@mookiebetts may or may not be the best athlete alive. pic.twitter.com/3crTk8QKjI — MLB (@MLB) December 9, 2020

And finally, if you’re missing bat flips, Cut4 has you covered. Big time.

The weather outside is frightful, but the flips are so delightful. via @CespedesBBQ pic.twitter.com/OGPRjuAQpI — Cut4 (@Cut4) December 9, 2020