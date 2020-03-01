WATCH: Members of the Astros Snap Back After Being Heckled

You had to imagine at some point that the Astros were going to get fed up. After being plunked seven times early in Spring Training, it wasn’t going to be long before there was a response. And now, there has been one to a fan finally. In a video posted online, a fan starts heckling the entire Astros’ bench.

Some of these fans are getting right up in there at spring training pic.twitter.com/3CS9F2F9lg — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) February 29, 2020

The account that posted this video is essentially an account dedicated to making the shame and misery of the cheating Astros public. Whatever your thoughts are on the matter, you can’t help but be a little happy at the thought of someone devoting so much time to that.

In the video, a fan comes right up to the Astros’ dugout and begins to heckle. He asked when the Astros plan on giving back the trophy, and probably didn’t expect a response. But, he got one. It’s not clear who responded, but it’s clear what they said.

As long as you keep paying to come see us.

Keep in mind, if you’re just reading the text it sounds like the player/personnel responding is being sincere. But if you watch the video, it’s very clear they are trying to antagonize the fan.

Oh boy, this is going to be one heck of a fun season for Houston.