MLB News: Astros’ Jose Altuve Beaned in His First Spring Game

If you pay any attention to sports at all, you’ve likely heard of the cheating scandal involving the Houston Astros. In short, they electronically stole signs en route to a World Series. And despite all of the back and forth, most Astros players remain unpunished.

As it turns out, the league may end up policing itself after all. Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch in his first Spring Training game of the year on Monday. It came in his third at-bat of the game and you can be the judge of intentions.

Pelotazo a José Altuve en tercer turno de su primer juego de exhibición #Astros pic.twitter.com/p2uAIDRQm6 — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) February 24, 2020

From the behind view of the video, it does appear to be somewhat accidental. Some reports suggest it was a breaking ball that caught his back foot, but it’s hard to tell.

Regardless, fans can expect plenty more of this throughout the year. Players have already voiced their displeasure at the fact the Astros players were not handed down any sort of punishment in the wake of the scandal.

Major League Baseball’s commissioner cited player immunity in the investigation process as the reason for a lack of punishment on the players’ part. Whatever the reason, I don’t think this is the most dramatic plunking of an Astros’ player that we will see this year.