Konnor Griffin, 19, sat in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ clubhouse after a mid-April game, scrolling through video reels of himself in the moments after being called up as the club’s starting shortstop two weeks earlier, according to the report. The game drew 28,243 empty seats, the story says, and Griffin watched clips of both a near-double-play and a play that allowed three runs to score, images that captured promise and inexperience a heartbeat apart.

Griffin has been widely touted as “the next Mike Trout,” the report says, and the Pirates signed him to a large contract extension after five big-league games. Teammates and staff hovered in the clubhouse while Griffin replayed his plays on his phone; starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft offered a quiet word and an arm across Griffin’s back after reporters left the locker room, the story adds.

The report then turns to Trout himself, who arrived in the Angels’ clubhouse wearing tight black jeans, a white button-up and designer sneakers with a tricolor flag, and paused to notice a Pikachu doll in catcher Logan O’Hoppe’s locker. Trout noted the offense, saying, “I mean, 18 runs in two games,” after the Angels scored heavily in the most recent games, according to the account.

The story sketches the contrast between Trout’s early promise and the current reality. It says Trout has stayed with the franchise and has become a man who endured 11 consecutive losing seasons, and that his surroundings at one stop felt modest — a double locker in a brick building in West Sacramento near Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, the report says.

The piece juxtaposes Griffin’s raw, youth‑tinged footage and immediate scrutiny with Trout’s veteran presence and the weight of long-term expectations, using scenes from clubhouses and minor-league ballparks to trace how baseball’s “next” stars are measured against those who came before, according to the report.