NFL opens 2025 season with limited rule changes, bigger officiating shifts

The NFL will open its regular season Wednesday with the New England Patriots at the Seattle Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), and only a handful of on-field rule changes will be immediately visible to fans.

The league spent the offseason focused more on improving officiating than on altering game rules. The new seven-year collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association provides for officiating practice squads, expanded training and efforts to tie compensation more to performance than seniority, the league said.

Officials spent increased time on-site with teams during OTAs and training camp, and reserve referees appeared more often in preseason games. Owners also approved changes that give replay officials in New York new authority, worked with the NFL Players Association on revised discipline for certain dangerous fouls and continued to adjust the kickoff alignment that debuted in 2024.

Under a rule passed in March and retained after the labor deal, replay officials now may disqualify a player for a flagrant football or non-football act and order that a penalty be enforced even when no on-field official threw a flag. Previously, replay could add only a disqualification to an already-enforced penalty. League discussions that included coaches led to the decision to allow replay to attach penalties in addition to disqualifications.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed on new enforcement for four fouls intended to limit injury risk: the hip-drop tackle, the horse-collar tackle, launching into a defenseless player and the blindside block. Players who are penalized three times for any of those fouls, or are fined for them after postgame review, will receive a one-game suspension. A single in-game foul among those four will trigger a 50% refund of the fine at season’s end, and teams with “excessive” totals of such fouls face fines.

In exchange for the stricter approach to those dangerous fouls, the union secured a new refund system for some first-offense fines. According to the NFL, there are no refunds for fouls against game officials, fighting, punching/kicking or violent gestures; 50% refunds for a one-time horse-collar, hip-drop, launching or blindside-block foul; and 100% refunds for certain one-time offenses such as striking, tripping or kneeing an opponent, face-mask, leg whip, late hit, helmet use, roughing the passer, low block, chop block, most unsportsmanlike conduct, taunting and throwing a football into the stands. Players are eligible for only one first-offense refund if they commit multiple different fouls.