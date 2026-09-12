Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel depend on each other to revive Chargers offense

Mike McDaniel sprinted toward Jim Harbaugh on the first day of Los Angeles Chargers training camp yelling, “You feel the juice, coach?” The moment marked the beginning of a new coaching partnership that arrived from very different recent chapters for each man, according to ESPN.

McDaniel, the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator, was fired after four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and criticized for lacking the authority to be a head coach. Harbaugh, in his third season with Los Angeles, is a commanding leader who has quickly turned middling teams into winners, but ESPN reports that mediocre offenses have kept his Chargers from advancing in the playoffs.

Despite contrasting backgrounds and even contrasting sideline attire — McDaniel in gray jogger capris and bright blue designer Air Forces, Harbaugh in team-issued polo, trousers, sneakers and a hat — the coaches share a football philosophy focused on winning the line of scrimmage and running the ball, according to ESPN. Each brings what the other needs: Harbaugh hopes McDaniel can jump-start an offense, while McDaniel intends to absorb elements of Harbaugh’s leadership as he seeks to evolve as a coach.

McDaniel’s energy has been a notable feature of camp. At 5-foot-9 he is often one of the smallest people on the field but frequently one of the loudest, encouraging players and punctuating plays with exclamations. One example came after quarterback Justin Herbert lofted a roughly 40-yard completion over safety R.J. Mickens to tight end David Njoku; McDaniel celebrated the timing on a preplanned read and praised Herbert for recognizing and executing the read more quickly than he had previously.

The partnership is considered central to the Chargers’ hopes heading into the season, which opens Week 1 with Los Angeles hosting the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS), according to ESPN. “We need each other,” McDaniel told ESPN, underscoring the mutual dependency at the core of the coaching tandem.