Fred Warner trolls Rams on Instagram after 49ers’ 27-7 win in Melbourne

San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner took to social media after the 49ers routed the Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in Melbourne on Thursday night. San Francisco’s defense allowed only a second-quarter touchdown, scored by Rams running back Kyren Williams, in the victory.

After Williams’ score, Rams players performed a sleep celebration in the end zone, a possible reference to differing travel plans ahead of the Week 1 matchup. The 49ers left more than a week before the game while the Rams arrived the day before it, a contrast noted around the contest.

Warner led San Francisco with 11 total tackles and then posted a carousel of images to Instagram, captioned “Google Me,” according to the post. The first slides showed Warner in action, while the final three slides took aim at the Rams.

The carousel included a video of Daejon Love, a 35-year-old man who was arrested on fraud charges after posing as a 49ers and Rams player. Love was arrested by the FBI on Aug. 24 alongside accomplice Taylor Jamie Chan after authorities say the pair defrauded around two dozen women of approximately $1.3 million.

Warner also included a snippet of Rams coach Sean McVay discussing the team’s travel to Melbourne; in the clip McVay says, “Flight was great, we feel well rested.” Warner capped the carousel by posting the Rams’ sleep celebration that followed Los Angeles’ lone touchdown.