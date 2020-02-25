in NBA

NBA News: Steph Curry Set to Return to Warriors Lineup on Sunday

The Warriors star player is set to return after a broken hand held him out.

WARRIORS
Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after game five of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors fans have something to be happy about for the first time in a long time. Steph Curry, the team’s star point guard, will make his return to the lineup on Sunday.

The third-point extraordinaire went down with a broken left-hand way back on October 30th in a game against the Suns. The Warriors were 3-3 before Curry went down with the injury. Since then, Golden State has accumulated a 12-45 record, which is by far the worst in the NBA.

Curry was averaging twenty points per game and the worst three-point percentage of his career before the injury. Golden State had been playing both Damion Lee and Jordan Poole, though it’s unclear where Curry will slot in and how much time he will get. After all, the Warriors are essentially out of the playoff picture and have been for some time.

