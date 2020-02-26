Kobe Bryant: Celebrating a Legend | GMS Podcast Episode 106

Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant. We discuss the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life and react to the eulogies by Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and others. Plus, how Vanessa Bryant was the embodiment of “Mamba Mentality”.

Some viewers were left wondering if Lebron James was in attendance at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial because he didn’t appear during the ceremony. We tell you why it’s nobody’s business whether Lebron was in attendance and why people need to support him instead of ridiculing his every move. Plus, why Lebron is declining to say whether he attended Kobe’s memorial.

Get More Sports fact of the day about Kobe Bryant that’s sure to blow your mind!

Listen

Subscribe!

Join your Get More Sports Podcast host Doug McKain every week as he breaks down the hottest stories in sports. From analysis to hot takes, the GMS Podcast covers top trending stories with a fresh, unbiased perspective. Stay on the lookout for guests and fun segments every week!

Please subscribe, rate, and leave a review!