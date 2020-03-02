MLB News: Former Astro Offers to Give Up His World Series Ring

We finally have the first 2017 Astros player willing to give up what they did not earn. Ken Giles, not with the Toronto Blue Jays, spoke freely about his time in Houston in an interview this week. In the interview, he surprised everyone by saying he would be okay with giving up his World Series ring.

Whatever they ask, I would oblige. Because what was going on at the time was not OK. It just hurts. If they want it back, I’ll be true to whatever needs to be done. The damage is already done.

The Astros were exposed for using electronic systems to steal signs from other teams, most famously in their 2017 World Series campaign. Giles though, says he had no idea what was going on.

I was not aware about anything, It crushed me to learn about the stuff that went on when I was there. I had no idea. I had no clue whatsoever. I was blindsided by the commissioner’s report. Up until then, I honestly didn’t believe it. Just crazy.

Giles pitched in 63 games out of relief in the 2017 season for the Astros, and he did it very well. Him being in the bullpen is really the only thing that makes it believable that he did not know about the cheating.

Whether he knew or not, it’s refreshing to see a player admit how wrong the scandal was to baseball. Giles knows that the Astros have a bad season ahead of them, and it’s going to be tough on them mentally.

There’s nothing you can do about it. They have to move past it. They’re going to feel like the bad guys all year. I know what it feels like to be the bad guy. And it’s not the greatest feeling. But actions speak louder than words. I just hope they play honestly.

Us too Ken, us too.