NFL News: Julian Edelman Says Tom Brady is Coming Back to the Patriots

The Patriots’ receiver jokes with Tom Brady on camera and says he is coming back to New England.

The Tom Brady free agency plot thickens. After his own wife told Instagram followers she had no idea where he would be playing next season, Julian Edelman thinks he does. Sitting courtside at a college hoops game, Edelman said that Brady is coming back to the New England Patriots.

We’ll let you be the judge on Brady’s reaction because he looks less than thrilled. Could that be because he wanted to keep it under wraps for now? Or is it because he’s actually not coming back, and this is getting really awkward? Only time will tell.

Brady spent the last 20 seasons in New England, breaking plenty of NFL records along the way. It would be difficult to see him leaving this late in his career, but stranger things have happened.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, could he have one more in him?

