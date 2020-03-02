Lakers News: Dion Waiters Works Out For Team’s Last Roster Spot

The Lakers are one step closer to adding some depth to their stacked roster. The team worked out Dion Waiters on Monday afternoon, and there are only a few steps left to get him onto the team.

Lakers have completed workout with free agent Dion Waiters and he had an impressive showing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Next portion of Waiters' visit to the Lakers: Meeting with Frank Vogel, Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

The workout comes on the heels of the Lakers waiving Troy Daniels just the day before. Los Angeles worked out the once first-round pick of the Cavaliers in hopes of giving them depth at the guard position.

Waiters saw his playing time take a huge hit this season and was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that also involved the Minnesota Timberwolves. Waiters was later waived by the Grizzlies.

At his peak, Waiters was averaging close to 16 points a game and moving the ball well. If there has been one upside to his 2019-2020 campaign, it’s that he is shooting a career-best in three-point percentages. The Lakers could certainly use the help in stretching the court.

The Lakers are currently 46-13 and sit 5.5 games up over the Nuggets for the number one seed in the west.