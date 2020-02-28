NBA News: James Harden Has Some Harsh Words For Giannis

The beef between the Rockets’ James Harden and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo continues. In response to Giannis saying he picked Kemba Walker over him because Harden does not pass the ball. As expected, he wasn’t exactly a fan of Giannis’ choice of words and clapped back.

James Harden has some thoughts on Giannis … pic.twitter.com/ybPcG6gar5 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 28, 2020

Harden went on to further show how annoyed he was by Giannis’ words by hoping to prove him wrong. He did not think that Kemba passed the ball more than he did.

I average more assists than him…I don’t see what the joke is.

Technically, he’s correct. He has averaged 7.3 assists per game while Walker has averaged 5. Harden has also averaged more assists per game in his career. Whatever the case, it looks like more fuel has been added to the fire with his comments to ESPN.

We will have to wait to see if Antetokounmpo has anything else to add to the conversation. The next time the Bucks and Rockets square off is March 25th in Milwaukee.