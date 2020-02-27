NBA News: Joel Embiid Out of Tonight’s Lineup and Fined A Hefty Sum

Philadelphia 76ers’ star big man Joel Embiid has been having himself a really unfortunate week. After exiting a game last night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Embiid is now out of the lineup tonight against the Knicks.

Joel Embiid is out tonight vs. Knicks. More evaluation on left shoulder sprain ongoing, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 27, 2020

Embiid came out of the game on Wednesday after trying to set a screen in the first quarter. Embiid immediately grabbed at his shoulder and had to come out of the game. He later returned to the bench but eventually went to the locker room for the remainder of the game.

If that were not enough, Embiid also received a $25,000 fine from the league for his actions on the court during a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. In that game, he came up from behind, stripped the ball from Kevin Huerter, and let a middle finger fly on a live broadcast. He also let a few expletives go that likely did not help his case against the league either.

Embiid will undergo more evaluations on the injured shoulder over the next couple of days.