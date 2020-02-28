NFL News: Tom Brady’s Wife Doesn’t Even Know Where He’s Going To Sign

Tom Brady’s contract with the New England Patriots at the end of the past season. After spending the last 20 years playing in the Northeast, many thought the 42-year-old veteran might call it a career. That was until early January when Brady took to Instagram to announce his return to the league, although he did not specify where.

Everyone wants to speculate where and when Tom Brady will sign, but no one really has any idea. Most believe that he will resign with the Patriots considering that is where he has spent his entire storied career. Not to mention that New England is where Brady won six Super Bowls.

On the other hand, there have been plenty of reports suggesting that Brady would be open to making a move. And why not? There are plenty of teams right now that need an established veteran quarterback so that they can transition to a younger backup the following year. The Chargers, Raiders, Bears, Colts, and a few more are all teams that could use Brady in 2020.

While the speculation is fun, it’s also enough to drive an NFL fan crazy. As it turns out, we’re not the only ones who have no idea where Brady will play next season. His own wife, Gisele Bündchen took to Instragam stories to interact with her fans, and many asked about where he would be playing next year. Gisele had this to say when asked where he would be.

I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year. But I don’t know that yet. Hopefully somewhere nice and wherever my husband is happy playing, so we will see.

Wherever he ends up playing in 2020, we’re lucky to get to watch him at least one more time. Brady is second all-time with 74,571 passing yards to Drew Brees.