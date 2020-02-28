NFL News: Tom Brady’s Wife Doesn’t Even Know Where He’s Going To Sign

Tom Brady’s contract with the New England Patriots at the end of the past season. After spending the last 20 years playing in the Northeast, many thought the 42-year-old veteran might call it a career. That was until early January when Brady took to Instagram to announce his return to the league, although he did not specify where.
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
Everyone wants to speculate where and when Tom Brady will sign, but no one really has any idea. Most believe that he will resign with the Patriots considering that is where he has spent his entire storied career. Not to mention that New England is where Brady won six Super Bowls.
On the other hand, there have been plenty of reports suggesting that Brady would be open to making a move. And why not? There are plenty of teams right now that need an established veteran quarterback so that they can transition to a younger backup the following year. The Chargers, Raiders, Bears, Colts, and a few more are all teams that could use Brady in 2020.
While the speculation is fun, it’s also enough to drive an NFL fan crazy. As it turns out, we’re not the only ones who have no idea where Brady will play next season. His own wife, Gisele Bündchen took to Instragam stories to interact with her fans, and many asked about where he would be playing next year. Gisele had this to say when asked where he would be.
I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year. But I don’t know that yet. Hopefully somewhere nice and wherever my husband is happy playing, so we will see.
Wherever he ends up playing in 2020, we’re lucky to get to watch him at least one more time. Brady is second all-time with 74,571 passing yards to Drew Brees.