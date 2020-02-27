MLB News: New Pickoff Rule Coming to the Minor Leagues in 2020

Baseball purists, please look away. Major League Baseball announced plans to change up a rule on the basepaths in the minors that may not be well-received. Starting in 2020, pitchers attempting a pickoff move to any base will be required to make a major change.

MLB is finalizing a new rule coming to the minors this year, per @jjcoop36. Could have a significant impact on stolen bases.https://t.co/bIhLyEkpR1 — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) February 27, 2020

The rule is fairly simple but could have a drastic change in how the game is played. Pitchers looking to make a pickoff move to any base cannot do so directly from the pitching rubber anymore. Instead, the pitcher will be required to take a step off of the rubber prior to making a throw over to the base.

The biggest change will, of course, come to left-handed pitchers. Southpaws will no longer allowed to do the long-hanging leg things they do to fool a runner. The rule also changes inside moves to second base which involves a similar move.

The move is meant to increase offense, which is obviously geared towards fan engagement. The rule change was already implemented by the Atlantic League, an Independent League. The Atlantic League is the same league in which the automated strike zone has already been utilized, almost as a guinea pig for Major League Baseball.

Stolen bases attempts increased in the second half of the Atlantic League season with the rule change, as did the success rate.

The change will for sure be be included with Class-A ball, but could go as high as Double-A.