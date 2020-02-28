Jerry Jones Wants Tom Brady, Harden & Giannis Beefin, Astros Wearing It | GMS Podcast

Jerry Jones held court with reporters at the NFL combine on Friday. We break down Jerry Jones’ comments on Dak Prescott and tell you why it proves that the Cowboys are not all-in on Dak Prescott. Plus, rumors are swirling that there’s mutual interest with Tom Brady and the Dallas Cowboys. We tell you why signing Tom Brady should be a no-brainer for Dallas!

The last two NBA MVPs have been taking shots at each other for months now. First Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Kemba Walker over Harden in the All-Star draft and said he wanted “somebody that’s going to pass the ball.” Today Harden clapped back by telling ESPN’s Rachel Nichols: “I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all, I gotta actually learn how to play basketball, how to have skill. I take that any day.”! We break down the history of their beef and tell you why they could end up facing off in the NBA Finals!

Astros outfielder George Springer tried his best to silence the boo birds during a Grapefruit League game earlier this week against the Mets. Springer looked to take off on a Justin Wilson fastball. Instead, he missed so bad that he fell to his knee. We discuss how badly the fan reaction has been towards the Astros and how they could put an end to the fan outrage.

Plus, NFL Combine Get More Sports fact of the day!

Join your Get More Sports Podcast host Doug McKain every week as he breaks down the hottest stories in sports. From analysis to hot takes, the GMS Podcast covers top trending stories with a fresh, unbiased perspective.

