Boston College is defeated by North Carolina, 12-11

After BC eliminated North Carolina from the previous two national finals, the Tar Heels finally gained their vengeance by defeating the Eagles, 12-11. Since 2013, the Tar Heels have won the national championship three times. They likewise concluded the season unbeaten, finishing 22-0.

It just did not always appear that definite. North Carolina’s advantage was regained by Boston College in the third quarter. Charlotte North, the NCAA’s all-time top scorer with four goals, brought the Eagles back from a 7-5 deficit to take the 8-7 lead for Boston College.

With 48 seconds remaining in the third, Ally Mastroianni of North Carolina scored to tie the game at 8-8, setting the stage for a frantic fourth period. Both UNC and BC scored two goals in the opening six minutes of the fourth quarter to keep the score knotted at 10-10. Sam Geiersbach’s third goal of the game gave UNC the lead, 11-10, when the national championship was on the line. Her teammate, Scottie Rose Growney, provided the Tar Heels with further insurance when she scored with 2:23 remaining to give North Carolina a dominating 12-10 lead. Cassidy Weeks brought BC within one goal with 15 seconds remaining, but it was in vain as UNC won the last faceoff and ran out the clock.

