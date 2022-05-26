Brooke Seay and Aline Krauter of Stanford were the first two to tee off in the evening, and they both won on the 15th hole. Seay and Krauter never trailed in their respective contests. At one time, Krauter led by six holes, while Seay led by five.

Outside of Oregon’s Tze-Han Lu, who won her match, only Briana Chacon led for the Ducks at one time in her match. Chacon was able to save a point on the 18th hole to tie the score at 2-2. On the seventeenth hole, Stanford’s Rose Zhang led Oregon’s Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen by two strokes. Zhang was able to defeat Kibsgaard on the 17th hole to win the national championship.