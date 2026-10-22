Man United weigh defensive refresh with three senior defenders nearing contract end

Manchester United are considering a refresh of their back four as three senior defenders face contract expirations at the end of the season, according to TEAMtalk. Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martínez are all playing for their futures at Old Trafford, with the club reportedly in no rush to make a decision on the trio.

Preparations are reportedly being made for potential defensive reinforcements in 2027, with central defence and left back cited as the primary areas of focus, according to TEAMtalk.

Chelsea have been linked with Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari, TEAMtalk reports. The 23-year-old Sweden international is in talks with Brighton over a new deal as his current contract approaches its expiry, with the club holding an option to extend for a further year. Talks over an improved contract have stalled, and Turkish side Galatasaray is also monitoring the situation.

Arsenal have set a £55 million valuation on striker Viktor Gyökeres should he leave within the next year, Football Insider reports. That figure matches the fee Arsenal paid Sporting CP last summer. The 28-year-old has been linked with clubs in Italy, Spain and elsewhere in England.

Monza forward Gustavo Varela has drawn attention after scoring eight goals in seven matches across all competitions, Mundo Deportivo reports. Arsenal, Napoli and his former club Benfica are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old. Benfica does not hold a guaranteed return clause, but it can match an offer accepted by Monza.

The Telegraph reports Liverpool are in no hurry to open new contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentina international has entered the final two years of his deal at Anfield. Mac Allister, 27, moved from Brighton for £35 million in 2023 and has made 161 appearances for Liverpool.

Other reported interest around Europe includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle tracking AS Roma defender Wesley, valued at €50 million to €60 million by Roma, and nine clubs monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt youngster Niko Ilićević, according to TEAMtalk. Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton and Leeds have been linked with Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi by Ekrem Konur. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among sides reportedly monitoring Lisandro Martínez, according to TEAMtalk.