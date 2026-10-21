SOCCER

Champions League Matchday 3: Como vs. Manchester United among early fixtures

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Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League continues Wednesday with nine fixtures scheduled across Europe, featuring a number of high-profile clashes, according to the day’s schedule.

Among the headliners, Arsenal travel to Bayern Munich for a heavyweight meeting in Germany, while Real Madrid will host RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu, both fixtures standing out on a busy midweek card.

One of the two early kickoffs sees Manchester United travel to Italy to face Como; the other early match pits Lille against Galatasaray, per the published lineup of matches for the day.

Additional Group-stage pairings on Wednesday include Aston Villa hosting Viking, Internazionale facing Shakhtar Donetsk as they seek to respond to a loss to Club Brugge, and Club Brugge taking on Lens. Further matchups listed for the day are Real Betis vs. Feyenoord and Sporting CP vs. LASK.

Live updates, scores and highlights will follow Wednesday’s slate of Champions League matches across the continent, tracking the outcomes and key moments from the scheduled fixtures.

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