COMO, Italy — Manchester United were outplayed and outfought in a 4-1 loss at Como on Wednesday, a result that has intensified questions about Michael Carrick’s future as head coach. Nico Paz scored twice and created another as Como, in just their third Champions League game, ran out comprehensive winners, the report said.

The defeat came 11 matches into Carrick’s permanent tenure, a run the club’s owners had not expected to prompt consideration of a managerial change so soon. Carrick said afterward, “I’m really angry,” and called the manner of the performance “not right at all,” according to the report.

United conceded inside two minutes when Paz curled a shot into the net after being given space by Matheus Cunha and time by Harry Maguire. It was the first time United had conceded four goals in a European match in 33 years, and Como doubled the lead three minutes into the second half when Paz set up Anastasios Douvikas, the account added.

Carrick made two halftime changes, replacing Cunha and Andrey Santos with Carlos Baleba and Amad Diallo, but the substitutions failed to alter the course of the game. Youri Tielemans described the display as a “non-performance.” Paz capitalized on a Baleba error for the third goal before Jacobo Ramón headed in a fourth; Joshua Zirkzee later scored a consolation for United.

About 700 United supporters had traveled to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, and an announcement asking fans to remain in their seats came as many had already left. Carrick remained seated on the bench until the final whistle, then crossed the pitch to congratulate Como boss Cesc Fàbregas and raised his hands in apology to the few United fans who stayed, the report said.