LeBron and Savannah James give Vogue tour of Los Angeles home

LeBron and Savannah James opened their Los Angeles residence to Vogue on Tuesday, walking viewers through rooms and personal items that hold significance for the family, according to Vogue.

The tour began with a hyperbaric chamber in a corner of the house. The device appeared small relative to LeBron’s 6-foot-9 frame, though he said he uses it. Savannah said she found the enclosed space uncomfortable.

In the living area the couple displayed LeBron’s four championship trophies in front of a large television. LeBron singled out his first Miami Heat trophy as particularly meaningful, noting Savannah’s presence in the second season and suggesting that absence in the first contributed to their earlier loss.

Fashion and lifestyle items were next: LeBron showed his fondness for jean jackets while Savannah discussed a collaboration with UGG. The pair also showed a Cartier watch and said giving and receiving gifts is not high on either of their love-language lists. They demonstrated mixed reactions to wellness gear as well — LeBron favored a cold-plunge bath that Savannah said she did not care for.

The kitchen includes a dessert row the couple said is intended for guests, though Savannah called LeBron the household’s main indulgent eater and listed chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cake and ice cream as his regular choices. The tour also featured a Jean-Michel Basquiat work titled “Minor Success,” which LeBron described as important to him and a humbling acquisition for the family.

On the family couch Savannah showed a heartbeat necklace representing their children and explained lessons each child taught her: Bronny taught unconditional love, Bryce taught she could love more and daughter Zhuri taught patience and purpose. The visit closed with a look at LeBron’s 2026 S 680 Maybach “LeBron James” edition, one of two in existence; the other will be auctioned to benefit the LeBron James Family Foundation. Savannah ended the tour with a light remark about the length of the visit and telling guests it was time to leave, according to Vogue.