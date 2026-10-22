Senators fans boo Tkachuk in return, joining list of contentious homecomings

Brady Tkachuk received a chorus of boos Wednesday night when he returned to the Canadian Tire Centre as a member of the Florida Panthers. The Senators drafted Tkachuk in 2018 and he made three All-Star teams with the franchise. After Ottawa was swept in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes this past season, Tkachuk requested a trade to join his brother Matthew in Florida.

The reception in Ottawa mirrors several high-profile returns across sports in recent years. Not every homecoming ends amicably, and a number of notable athletes and coaches have faced hostile crowds upon revisiting former venues.

Juan Soto’s first trip to Yankee Stadium as a New York Met in 2025 drew sustained boos. Soto had spent the 2024 season with the Yankees before signing a 15-year, $765 million contract with the cross-town Mets that offseason, and Yankees fans turned their backs on the outfielder whenever he took the field on defense.

John Calipari’s return to Lexington in 2025 also met with jeers. Calipari spent about a decade and a half as Kentucky’s coach, leading the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances and a national title in 2011-12, before accepting the Arkansas job the prior spring.

James Harden was loudly booed in Philadelphia after his 2023 exit. Harden spent a season and a half with the 76ers, requested a trade in the 2023 offseason and later called team president Daryl Morey a liar after an initial trade did not materialize. Sixers fans booed Harden during introductions and every time he touched the ball, and they cheered his missed shots.

LeBron James’ 2010 return to Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat produced one of the most hostile receptions in recent memory. The arena and the city expressed fierce anger at his departure; fans threw objects, displayed critical signs and directed obscenities at him. According to the team, four fans were ejected and one was arrested that night. LeBron scored 38 points as the Heat won 118-90, and he later helped restore Cleveland’s affection by delivering a championship in 2016.

Former Buffalo captain Jack Eichel, traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in November 2022, also endured boos in his returns. He was jeered in a 3-1 loss at KeyBank Center in one visit, and in a later game he recorded a hat trick in a 7-4 Vegas win that extended the Golden Knights’ streak to nine games. Eichel acknowledged an ongoing emotional connection to the city after that game.