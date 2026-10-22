Senators fans boo Tkachuk in return, echoing other hostile homecomings

Brady Tkachuk drew a chorus of boos Wednesday night when he returned to the Canadian Tire Centre as a member of the Florida Panthers. The Senators selected Tkachuk in the 2018 draft and he made three All-Star teams with the franchise before requesting a trade this offseason.

Tkachuk asked to be moved after Ottawa was swept in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes, then signed with Florida to join his brother, Matthew Tkachuk. Fans at his first game back made their displeasure clear during his introductions and every time he took the ice.

Hostile receptions for former players and coaches are common in sports. Juan Soto experienced boos when he first returned to Yankee Stadium as a Met in 2025 after spending the 2024 season with the Yankees and signing a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets that offseason. Yankee fans also turned their backs on Soto when he played defense.

Other notable returns include John Calipari’s trip back to Lexington in 2025 after leaving Kentucky for Arkansas following about a decade and a half with the Wildcats. Calipari led Kentucky to four Final Fours and the 2011-12 national title, but the coach faced boos when he walked onto the court in his return.

James Harden’s first appearance back in Philadelphia after requesting a trade and later being dealt in October 2023 drew heavy boos; fans shouted at Harden during introductions, reacted loudly whenever he touched the ball and cheered missed shots. LeBron James endured intense jeering when he returned to Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat in 2010 — fans threw objects and held hostile signs, and according to the team four fans were ejected and one arrested. LeBron scored 38 points in that game in a 118-90 Heat win and later returned to Cleveland as a champion in 2016.

Jack Eichel’s visits to Buffalo produced mixed results. After being traded in November 2022, Eichel was booed in earlier visits and had no points in a 3-1 loss at KeyBank Center; on another return he scored a hat trick in Vegas’ 7-4 win, extending the Golden Knights’ streak to nine games.