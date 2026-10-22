Xavier Worthy steps up in expanded Chiefs role ahead of Seahawks matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy said coaches told him all week the game plan would be built for him, and he responded in Kansas City’s Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first pass of the game went to Worthy, and the second-year offensive plan shifted further as tight end Travis Kelce left with a right ankle injury in the first quarter.

Worthy finished with a team-high seven receptions for 73 yards, his best outing of the season, and led Kansas City with 28 routes run. He made multiple diving catches and was the first Chiefs pass catcher this season to post a plus-17.1% catch rate over expected and a 100% catch rate on at least five targets, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The heightened role came with roster pressure. The Chiefs played without Tyquan Thornton, who was placed on injured reserve after dislocating his left ankle, and Rashee Rice, who is recovering from a strained right hamstring. It was Mahomes’ first game this season without those top receivers.

The 5-0 Chiefs will likely need similar production — or better — from Worthy in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks (3-3), the NFL’s defending champion, the team noted. Mahomes praised Worthy’s performance after the game, saying continued consistency from Worthy would help as Rice returns.

Worthy’s path to this role has included notable highs and setbacks. He set a 40-yard dash record at the 2024 NFL combine (4.21 seconds) and totaled 638 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. A significant right shoulder injury on opening night last season after a collision with Kelce led Kansas City to alter routes designed for his protection; he finished that year with 532 yards and one touchdown.

Through the first three games this season Worthy had 10 receptions on 15 targets for 63 yards, after coaches had tried to manufacture short receptions to leverage his speed. He compared his early success Sunday to a basketball player hitting multiple shots in a row, saying the sequence built his confidence and contributed to a strong outing.