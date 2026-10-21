Arsenal resilience in Munich suggests elite striker may not be essential

MUNICH — Declan Rice’s late equalizer ensured a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, a result that showcased Arsenal’s character and offered hope about their attacking quality, according to the match report.

The Allianz Arena has long been an unfriendly venue for the Gunners, who were beaten there at the quarterfinal stage on their last visit in April 2024 and whose fans recall four round-of-16 exits in five seasons up to 2017, including a 10-2 aggregate loss. This Arsenal side, however, produced a markedly different performance in a match high on entertainment and risk.

Eberechi Eze opened the scoring with a superb 25th-minute strike before Harry Kane’s pass released Alphonso Davies to level. Kane converted a 61st-minute penalty after Jurriën Timber handled a shot from a Konrad Laimer cutback, but Arsenal rallied late. Rice combined with substitute Viktor Gyökeres and drilled a low shot past Manuel Neuer to secure the draw.

It was a fascinating tactical contest: Arsenal pressed high, with Ezri Konsa at one point running the length of the field to follow Kane as the Bayern forward dropped deep. Kane even took a goal kick that started a move ending with Serge Gnabry forcing a save from David Raya. Arsenal used Raya’s distribution to progress the ball long and contain Bayern in their own half for stretches, and manager Mikel Arteta praised “the character, the personality, but also the quality that we showed.” Arteta also said Kane’s assist put the ball “into a space that doesn’t exist.”

Both teams were missing wingers — Bayern’s Michael Olise through suspension and Arsenal’s Christos Tzolis through injury — and both lost others as the match progressed: Bukayo Saka lasted 10 minutes with a quad issue, while Luiz Diaz, introduced in the second half, limped off before the end. The performance and result were noted as countering the argument that a lack of quality in the final third could prevent Arsenal chasing European glory.