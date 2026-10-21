Edwards and LaMelo open season with chemistry and renewed energy in Minnesota

LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards set a convivial tone at the start of training camp, trading makes and misses in an end-of-practice Around the World shootout. Ball celebrated dramatic swishes with his usual flair while Edwards laughed and answered with a streak of his own, part of a lighthearted scene teammates said has defined early work in late September.

Though it was officially the first day of camp, most Wolves had been practicing together for weeks. Veteran center Rudy Gobert said the environment featured “a lot of joy,” and that the vibe was exactly what the team needed after recent seasons of higher stakes and pressure.

Minnesota reshaped its roster this offseason by acquiring Ball and moving on from Julius Randle — the key return in the 2024 Karl-Anthony Towns trade — and fan favorite Naz Reid. The moves made the team smaller and younger; offseason additions Jonathan Kuminga, 24, and Ayo Dosunmu, 26, are expected to play key roles while aligning with Edwards’ timeline as the Wolves try to address matchups that hurt them in recent playoffs.

The front office and coaches framed Ball’s arrival as a way to lighten Edwards’ ballhandling load and add playmaking and energy. Coach Chris Finch said the club has swapped some of its previous moodiness for more giddiness, a point he reiterated before a preseason game at Madison Square Garden. Wolves president Tim Connelly acknowledged the Western Conference’s challenges and told reporters at media day the team understands what it must overcome.

Team sources said the organization believes the pair can provide complementary traits: Ball’s passing and infectious joy alongside Edwards’ seriousness and competitive edge. Finch told ESPN that Ball comes to work smiling and engages with everyone, and that Edwards feeds off that energy while retaining a killer mentality when needed.