LeBron’s departure signals quiet end to Warriors-Lakers era

The nights after playoff eliminations rarely allow for much reflection, but last May Austin Reaves and LeBron James made a point of saying their goodbyes before leaving the Lakers’ locker room. Reaves told ESPN he remembered that final embrace, saying, “I wasn’t a LeBron fan growing up. I was a Kobe [Bryant] guy,” and noting the moment came after an opening-night 127-105 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Reaves said he entered the offseason hoping both he and James would return to Los Angeles, but he understood the financial and roster-building forces that pushed James to Philadelphia. Reaves re-signed with the Lakers on a four-year, $180 million deal, while James agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Sixers. James had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in Philadelphia’s opening-night win in New York, and accepted a co-starring role alongside Reaves and Luka Don?i?c, a shift Reaves described as a sacrifice for James rather than something of his choosing.

Despite the split, Reaves and James have kept in contact, Reaves said, exchanging texts and even receiving a pair of shoes from James. Reaves added that he misses the veteran’s presence and the confidence James provided, saying James treated him the same from when he was a two-way player to today, according to ESPN. Reaves is now the longest-tenured Laker at six seasons; Bronny James is next entering his third season, followed by Luka Don?i?c, who has been in L.A. about 18 months, and Jake LaRavia in his second season.

For the Warriors, the connection to James runs deeper. Coach Steve Kerr said it felt “weird” not to see James in a Lakers uniform and pointed to the four straight years Golden State faced James’ Cavaliers in the Finals. “Those Finals will live in the history of both franchises forever,” Kerr said, calling that stretch an “iconic era for both teams” and adding, “This is a new Lakers team, and a new Warriors team.” The matchup was a familiar opening-night pairing; it was the fourth time in six years the league had scheduled the clubs to open the season against one another.

On the night, Don?i?c took on a visible leadership role, placing a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times, offering free parking and free bike rides to the arena and speaking directly to fans. “I know they work hard to get to the games, to get to the arena,” Don?i?c said afterward. Grabbing a microphone before the game, he addressed the crowd: “Hello, Laker Nation… It’s the start of something new. It’s going to be a special season.” Reaves said he could hardly believe what he was hearing.